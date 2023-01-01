Chinese yuan rmb to Lesotho lotis today

Convert CNY to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,531.58 lsl

1.00000 CNY = 2.53158 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Lesotho Loti
1 CNY2.53158 LSL
5 CNY12.65790 LSL
10 CNY25.31580 LSL
20 CNY50.63160 LSL
50 CNY126.57900 LSL
100 CNY253.15800 LSL
250 CNY632.89500 LSL
500 CNY1265.79000 LSL
1000 CNY2531.58000 LSL
2000 CNY5063.16000 LSL
5000 CNY12657.90000 LSL
10000 CNY25315.80000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LSL0.39501 CNY
5 LSL1.97505 CNY
10 LSL3.95010 CNY
20 LSL7.90020 CNY
50 LSL19.75050 CNY
100 LSL39.50100 CNY
250 LSL98.75250 CNY
500 LSL197.50500 CNY
1000 LSL395.01000 CNY
2000 LSL790.02000 CNY
5000 LSL1975.05000 CNY
10000 LSL3950.10000 CNY