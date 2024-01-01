Romanian leus to Lesotho lotis today

Convert RON to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
3,939.07 lsl

L1.000 RON = L3.939 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4980.7891.3560.89683.599
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.375
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9930.65661.184
1 AUD0.6680.6240.91210.5270.9050.59855.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Lesotho Loti
1 RON3.93907 LSL
5 RON19.69535 LSL
10 RON39.39070 LSL
20 RON78.78140 LSL
50 RON196.95350 LSL
100 RON393.90700 LSL
250 RON984.76750 LSL
500 RON1,969.53500 LSL
1000 RON3,939.07000 LSL
2000 RON7,878.14000 LSL
5000 RON19,695.35000 LSL
10000 RON39,390.70000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Romanian Leu
1 LSL0.25387 RON
5 LSL1.26934 RON
10 LSL2.53867 RON
20 LSL5.07734 RON
50 LSL12.69335 RON
100 LSL25.38670 RON
250 LSL63.46675 RON
500 LSL126.93350 RON
1000 LSL253.86700 RON
2000 LSL507.73400 RON
5000 LSL1,269.33500 RON
10000 LSL2,538.67000 RON