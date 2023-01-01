1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert HKD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
2387.50 lsl

1.00000 HKD = 2.38750 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Lesotho Loti
100 HKD238.75000 LSL
200 HKD477.50000 LSL
300 HKD716.25000 LSL
500 HKD1193.75000 LSL
1000 HKD2387.50000 LSL
2000 HKD4775.00000 LSL
2500 HKD5968.75000 LSL
3000 HKD7162.50000 LSL
4000 HKD9550.00000 LSL
5000 HKD11937.50000 LSL
10000 HKD23875.00000 LSL
20000 HKD47750.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LSL0.41885 HKD
5 LSL2.09424 HKD
10 LSL4.18848 HKD
20 LSL8.37696 HKD
50 LSL20.94240 HKD
100 LSL41.88480 HKD
250 LSL104.71200 HKD
500 LSL209.42400 HKD
1000 LSL418.84800 HKD
2000 LSL837.69600 HKD
5000 LSL2094.24000 HKD
10000 LSL4188.48000 HKD