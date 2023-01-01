10 Lesotho lotis to Czech korunas

Convert LSL to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
11.83 czk

1.00000 LSL = 1.18314 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86861.092391.07221.494051.661040.964118.7202
1 GBP1.1512811.25755104.851.720081.912331.1099521.5523
1 USD0.91550.795197183.37651.36781.520680.882617.1383
1 INR0.01098030.009537420.011993810.01640510.01823870.01058570.205553

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LSL1.18314 CZK
5 LSL5.91570 CZK
10 LSL11.83140 CZK
20 LSL23.66280 CZK
50 LSL59.15700 CZK
100 LSL118.31400 CZK
250 LSL295.78500 CZK
500 LSL591.57000 CZK
1000 LSL1183.14000 CZK
2000 LSL2366.28000 CZK
5000 LSL5915.70000 CZK
10000 LSL11831.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Lesotho Loti
1 CZK0.84521 LSL
5 CZK4.22603 LSL
10 CZK8.45206 LSL
20 CZK16.90412 LSL
50 CZK42.26030 LSL
100 CZK84.52060 LSL
250 CZK211.30150 LSL
500 CZK422.60300 LSL
1000 CZK845.20600 LSL
2000 CZK1690.41200 LSL
5000 CZK4226.03000 LSL
10000 CZK8452.06000 LSL