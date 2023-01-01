50 Lesotho lotis to Indian rupees

Convert LSL to INR at the real exchange rate

50 lsl
220.58 inr

1.00000 LSL = 4.41152 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86831.091691.03341.493531.661740.9641518.7081
1 GBP1.1516811.2572104.8441.72011.913841.1103921.5461
1 USD0.916150.795418183.39451.36821.52230.883217.1382
1 INR0.0109850.009538020.011991210.01640640.01825420.01059060.205508

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Indian Rupee
1 LSL4.41152 INR
5 LSL22.05760 INR
10 LSL44.11520 INR
20 LSL88.23040 INR
50 LSL220.57600 INR
100 LSL441.15200 INR
250 LSL1102.88000 INR
500 LSL2205.76000 INR
1000 LSL4411.52000 INR
2000 LSL8823.04000 INR
5000 LSL22057.60000 INR
10000 LSL44115.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 INR0.22668 LSL
5 INR1.13339 LSL
10 INR2.26679 LSL
20 INR4.53358 LSL
50 INR11.33395 LSL
100 INR22.66790 LSL
250 INR56.66975 LSL
500 INR113.33950 LSL
1000 INR226.67900 LSL
2000 INR453.35800 LSL
5000 INR1133.39500 LSL
10000 INR2266.79000 LSL