5 Polish zloty to Lesotho lotis

Convert PLN to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 pln
23.25 lsl

1.00000 PLN = 4.64944 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Lesotho Loti
1 PLN4.64944 LSL
5 PLN23.24720 LSL
10 PLN46.49440 LSL
20 PLN92.98880 LSL
50 PLN232.47200 LSL
100 PLN464.94400 LSL
250 PLN1162.36000 LSL
500 PLN2324.72000 LSL
1000 PLN4649.44000 LSL
2000 PLN9298.88000 LSL
5000 PLN23247.20000 LSL
10000 PLN46494.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Polish Zloty
1 LSL0.21508 PLN
5 LSL1.07540 PLN
10 LSL2.15080 PLN
20 LSL4.30160 PLN
50 LSL10.75400 PLN
100 LSL21.50800 PLN
250 LSL53.77000 PLN
500 LSL107.54000 PLN
1000 LSL215.08000 PLN
2000 LSL430.16000 PLN
5000 LSL1075.40000 PLN
10000 LSL2150.80000 PLN