Danish kroner to Fijian dollars today

Convert DKK to FJD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = FJ$0.3260 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
DKK to FJD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 DKK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33020.3343
Low0.32520.3252
Average0.32770.3300
Change-1.13%-1.29%
1 DKK to FJD stats

The performance of DKK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3302 and a 30 day low of 0.3252. This means the 30 day average was 0.3277. The change for DKK to FJD was -1.13.

The performance of DKK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3343 and a 90 day low of 0.3252. This means the 90 day average was 0.3300. The change for DKK to FJD was -1.29.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1581.61611.7990.807
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49610.91884.089
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3560.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941360.9321.94314.177109.193

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Fijian Dollar
1 DKK0.32601 FJD
5 DKK1.63005 FJD
10 DKK3.26010 FJD
20 DKK6.52020 FJD
50 DKK16.30050 FJD
100 DKK32.60100 FJD
250 DKK81.50250 FJD
500 DKK163.00500 FJD
1000 DKK326.01000 FJD
2000 DKK652.02000 FJD
5000 DKK1,630.05000 FJD
10000 DKK3,260.10000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 FJD3.06739 DKK
5 FJD15.33695 DKK
10 FJD30.67390 DKK
20 FJD61.34780 DKK
50 FJD153.36950 DKK
100 FJD306.73900 DKK
250 FJD766.84750 DKK
500 FJD1,533.69500 DKK
1000 FJD3,067.39000 DKK
2000 FJD6,134.78000 DKK
5000 FJD15,336.95000 DKK
10000 FJD30,673.90000 DKK