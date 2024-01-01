2,000 Fijian dollars to Danish kroner

Convert FJD to DKK at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = kr3.074 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 FJD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.07523.0752
Low3.02892.9913
Average3.05173.0301
Change1.36%1.52%
View full history

1 FJD to DKK stats

The performance of FJD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0752 and a 30 day low of 3.0289. This means the 30 day average was 3.0517. The change for FJD to DKK was 1.36.

The performance of FJD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0752 and a 90 day low of 2.9913. This means the 90 day average was 3.0301. The change for FJD to DKK was 1.52.

Track market ratesView FJD to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8361.5070.9271.32384.0770.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7140.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83410.6150.87855.7810.5120.919
1 EUR1.07919.2381.62611.42790.6850.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 FJD3.07401 DKK
5 FJD15.37005 DKK
10 FJD30.74010 DKK
20 FJD61.48020 DKK
50 FJD153.70050 DKK
100 FJD307.40100 DKK
250 FJD768.50250 DKK
500 FJD1,537.00500 DKK
1000 FJD3,074.01000 DKK
2000 FJD6,148.02000 DKK
5000 FJD15,370.05000 DKK
10000 FJD30,740.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Fijian Dollar
1 DKK0.32531 FJD
5 DKK1.62654 FJD
10 DKK3.25308 FJD
20 DKK6.50616 FJD
50 DKK16.26540 FJD
100 DKK32.53080 FJD
250 DKK81.32700 FJD
500 DKK162.65400 FJD
1000 DKK325.30800 FJD
2000 DKK650.61600 FJD
5000 DKK1,626.54000 FJD
10000 DKK3,253.08000 FJD