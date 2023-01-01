Indian rupees to Fijian dollars today

Convert INR to FJD at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
273.60 fjd

1.00000 INR = 0.02736 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375050.919953.67290.8043431.54345287.251.34695
1 CAD0.72724610.669042.67110.5849561.12247208.9010.979564
1 EUR1.0871.4946813.992440.87441.67773312.2411.46413
1 AED0.2722640.3743770.25047310.2189940.42022678.2080.366727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 INR0.02736 FJD
5 INR0.13680 FJD
10 INR0.27360 FJD
20 INR0.54719 FJD
50 INR1.36798 FJD
100 INR2.73596 FJD
250 INR6.83990 FJD
500 INR13.67980 FJD
1000 INR27.35960 FJD
2000 INR54.71920 FJD
5000 INR136.79800 FJD
10000 INR273.59600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 FJD36.55020 INR
5 FJD182.75100 INR
10 FJD365.50200 INR
20 FJD731.00400 INR
50 FJD1827.51000 INR
100 FJD3655.02000 INR
250 FJD9137.55000 INR
500 FJD18275.10000 INR
1000 FJD36550.20000 INR
2000 FJD73100.40000 INR
5000 FJD182751.00000 INR
10000 FJD365502.00000 INR