Swiss francs to Fijian dollars today

Convert CHF to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
2,569.25 fjd

1.00000 CHF = 2.56925 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80385983.23561.375551.54143150.5451.66667
1 EUR1.088510.8750590.6021.497291.67784163.871.81417
1 GBP1.2441.142791103.5451.711181.91753187.2782.07333
1 INR0.01201410.01103730.0096576310.0165260.01851881.808660.0200235

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 CHF2.56925 FJD
5 CHF12.84625 FJD
10 CHF25.69250 FJD
20 CHF51.38500 FJD
50 CHF128.46250 FJD
100 CHF256.92500 FJD
250 CHF642.31250 FJD
500 CHF1284.62500 FJD
1000 CHF2569.25000 FJD
2000 CHF5138.50000 FJD
5000 CHF12846.25000 FJD
10000 CHF25692.50000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 FJD0.38922 CHF
5 FJD1.94609 CHF
10 FJD3.89219 CHF
20 FJD7.78438 CHF
50 FJD19.46095 CHF
100 FJD38.92190 CHF
250 FJD97.30475 CHF
500 FJD194.60950 CHF
1000 FJD389.21900 CHF
2000 FJD778.43800 CHF
5000 FJD1946.09500 CHF
10000 FJD3892.19000 CHF