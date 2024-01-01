100 Fijian dollars to Swiss francs

Convert FJD to CHF at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = SFr.0.3854 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
FJD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 FJD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38790.3883
Low0.38150.3752
Average0.38450.3830
Change0.66%-0.62%
1 FJD to CHF stats

The performance of FJD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3879 and a 30 day low of 0.3815. This means the 30 day average was 0.3845. The change for FJD to CHF was 0.66.

The performance of FJD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3883 and a 90 day low of 0.3752. This means the 90 day average was 0.3830. The change for FJD to CHF was -0.62.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8421.5070.9281.32384.0830.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7130.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.83910.6160.87855.7930.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2251.62411.42690.5990.8321.492

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 FJD0.38536 CHF
5 FJD1.92680 CHF
10 FJD3.85359 CHF
20 FJD7.70718 CHF
50 FJD19.26795 CHF
100 FJD38.53590 CHF
250 FJD96.33975 CHF
500 FJD192.67950 CHF
1000 FJD385.35900 CHF
2000 FJD770.71800 CHF
5000 FJD1,926.79500 CHF
10000 FJD3,853.59000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 CHF2.59498 FJD
5 CHF12.97490 FJD
10 CHF25.94980 FJD
20 CHF51.89960 FJD
50 CHF129.74900 FJD
100 CHF259.49800 FJD
250 CHF648.74500 FJD
500 CHF1,297.49000 FJD
1000 CHF2,594.98000 FJD
2000 CHF5,189.96000 FJD
5000 CHF12,974.90000 FJD
10000 CHF25,949.80000 FJD