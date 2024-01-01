Pakistani rupees to Danish kroner today

Convert PKR to DKK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = kr0.02487 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:46
Track the exchange rate

PKR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 PKR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02490.0249
Low0.02400.0239
Average0.02440.0243
Change3.73%0.74%
View full history

1 PKR to DKK stats

The performance of PKR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0249 and a 30 day low of 0.0240. This means the 30 day average was 0.0244. The change for PKR to DKK was 3.73.

The performance of PKR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0239. This means the 90 day average was 0.0243. The change for PKR to DKK was 0.74.

View PKR to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0730.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7440.8323.9641.4924.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07214.7651.7934.87344.419

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Danish Krone
1 PKR0.02487 DKK
5 PKR0.12433 DKK
10 PKR0.24866 DKK
20 PKR0.49732 DKK
50 PKR1.24329 DKK
100 PKR2.48658 DKK
250 PKR6.21645 DKK
500 PKR12.43290 DKK
1000 PKR24.86580 DKK
2000 PKR49.73160 DKK
5000 PKR124.32900 DKK
10000 PKR248.65800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Pakistani Rupee
1 DKK40.21580 PKR
5 DKK201.07900 PKR
10 DKK402.15800 PKR
20 DKK804.31600 PKR
50 DKK2,010.79000 PKR
100 DKK4,021.58000 PKR
250 DKK10,053.95000 PKR
500 DKK20,107.90000 PKR
1000 DKK40,215.80000 PKR
2000 DKK80,431.60000 PKR
5000 DKK201,079.00000 PKR
10000 DKK402,158.00000 PKR