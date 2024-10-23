500 Danish kroner to Pakistani rupees

Convert DKK to PKR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₨40.26 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
DKK to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 DKK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.717741.8940
Low40.257340.2573
Average40.954741.1181
Change-2.79%-0.50%
1 DKK to PKR stats

The performance of DKK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.7177 and a 30 day low of 40.2573. This means the 30 day average was 40.9547. The change for DKK to PKR was -2.79.

The performance of DKK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.8940 and a 90 day low of 40.2573. This means the 90 day average was 41.1181. The change for DKK to PKR was -0.50.

How to convert Danish kroner to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Pakistani Rupee
1 DKK40.25730 PKR
5 DKK201.28650 PKR
10 DKK402.57300 PKR
20 DKK805.14600 PKR
50 DKK2,012.86500 PKR
100 DKK4,025.73000 PKR
250 DKK10,064.32500 PKR
500 DKK20,128.65000 PKR
1000 DKK40,257.30000 PKR
2000 DKK80,514.60000 PKR
5000 DKK201,286.50000 PKR
10000 DKK402,573.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Danish Krone
1 PKR0.02484 DKK
5 PKR0.12420 DKK
10 PKR0.24840 DKK
20 PKR0.49680 DKK
50 PKR1.24201 DKK
100 PKR2.48402 DKK
250 PKR6.21005 DKK
500 PKR12.42010 DKK
1000 PKR24.84020 DKK
2000 PKR49.68040 DKK
5000 PKR124.20100 DKK
10000 PKR248.40200 DKK