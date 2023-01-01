50 Pakistani rupees to Danish kroner

Convert PKR to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 pkr
1.20 dkk

1.00000 PKR = 0.02396 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Danish Krone
1 PKR0.02396 DKK
5 PKR0.11982 DKK
10 PKR0.23965 DKK
20 PKR0.47929 DKK
50 PKR1.19823 DKK
100 PKR2.39647 DKK
250 PKR5.99117 DKK
500 PKR11.98235 DKK
1000 PKR23.96470 DKK
2000 PKR47.92940 DKK
5000 PKR119.82350 DKK
10000 PKR239.64700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Pakistani Rupee
1 DKK41.72810 PKR
5 DKK208.64050 PKR
10 DKK417.28100 PKR
20 DKK834.56200 PKR
50 DKK2086.40500 PKR
100 DKK4172.81000 PKR
250 DKK10432.02500 PKR
500 DKK20864.05000 PKR
1000 DKK41728.10000 PKR
2000 DKK83456.20000 PKR
5000 DKK208640.50000 PKR
10000 DKK417281.00000 PKR