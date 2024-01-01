Danish kroner to Honduran lempiras today

Convert DKK to HNL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = L3.624 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:40
DKK to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 DKK to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.72883.7288
Low3.61503.5834
Average3.67023.6664
Change-2.17%0.55%
1 DKK to HNL stats

The performance of DKK to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7288 and a 30 day low of 3.6150. This means the 30 day average was 3.6702. The change for DKK to HNL was -2.17.

The performance of DKK to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7288 and a 90 day low of 3.5834. This means the 90 day average was 3.6664. The change for DKK to HNL was 0.55.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.21.61711.79390.823
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49710.91984.092
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0367.975
1 GBP1.2021.29813.691360.8761.94314.177109.18

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.62365 HNL
5 DKK18.11825 HNL
10 DKK36.23650 HNL
20 DKK72.47300 HNL
50 DKK181.18250 HNL
100 DKK362.36500 HNL
250 DKK905.91250 HNL
500 DKK1,811.82500 HNL
1000 DKK3,623.65000 HNL
2000 DKK7,247.30000 HNL
5000 DKK18,118.25000 HNL
10000 DKK36,236.50000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27597 DKK
5 HNL1.37983 DKK
10 HNL2.75965 DKK
20 HNL5.51930 DKK
50 HNL13.79825 DKK
100 HNL27.59650 DKK
250 HNL68.99125 DKK
500 HNL137.98250 DKK
1000 HNL275.96500 DKK
2000 HNL551.93000 DKK
5000 HNL1,379.82500 DKK
10000 HNL2,759.65000 DKK