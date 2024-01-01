Polish zloty to Honduran lempiras today

Convert PLN to HNL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = L6.240 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
PLN to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HNL
1 PLN to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.53576.5357
Low6.23986.2150
Average6.36466.3779
Change-4.53%-0.78%
1 PLN to HNL stats

The performance of PLN to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5357 and a 30 day low of 6.2398. This means the 30 day average was 6.3646. The change for PLN to HNL was -4.53.

The performance of PLN to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5357 and a 90 day low of 6.2150. This means the 90 day average was 6.3779. The change for PLN to HNL was -0.78.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Honduran Lempira
1 PLN6.24003 HNL
5 PLN31.20015 HNL
10 PLN62.40030 HNL
20 PLN124.80060 HNL
50 PLN312.00150 HNL
100 PLN624.00300 HNL
250 PLN1,560.00750 HNL
500 PLN3,120.01500 HNL
1000 PLN6,240.03000 HNL
2000 PLN12,480.06000 HNL
5000 PLN31,200.15000 HNL
10000 PLN62,400.30000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Polish Zloty
1 HNL0.16026 PLN
5 HNL0.80128 PLN
10 HNL1.60256 PLN
20 HNL3.20512 PLN
50 HNL8.01280 PLN
100 HNL16.02560 PLN
250 HNL40.06400 PLN
500 HNL80.12800 PLN
1000 HNL160.25600 PLN
2000 HNL320.51200 PLN
5000 HNL801.28000 PLN
10000 HNL1,602.56000 PLN