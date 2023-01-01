US dollars to Honduran lempiras today

Convert USD to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
24,699 hnl

1.00000 USD = 24.69900 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 USD24.69900 HNL
5 USD123.49500 HNL
10 USD246.99000 HNL
20 USD493.98000 HNL
50 USD1234.95000 HNL
100 USD2469.90000 HNL
250 USD6174.75000 HNL
500 USD12349.50000 HNL
1000 USD24699.00000 HNL
2000 USD49398.00000 HNL
5000 USD123495.00000 HNL
10000 USD246990.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / US Dollar
1 HNL0.04049 USD
5 HNL0.20244 USD
10 HNL0.40488 USD
20 HNL0.80975 USD
50 HNL2.02438 USD
100 HNL4.04875 USD
250 HNL10.12188 USD
500 HNL20.24375 USD
1000 HNL40.48750 USD
2000 HNL80.97500 USD
5000 HNL202.43750 USD
10000 HNL404.87500 USD