Bulgarian levs to Honduran lempiras today

Convert BGN to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
13,698 hnl

1.00000 BGN = 13.69800 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN13.69800 HNL
5 BGN68.49000 HNL
10 BGN136.98000 HNL
20 BGN273.96000 HNL
50 BGN684.90000 HNL
100 BGN1369.80000 HNL
250 BGN3424.50000 HNL
500 BGN6849.00000 HNL
1000 BGN13698.00000 HNL
2000 BGN27396.00000 HNL
5000 BGN68490.00000 HNL
10000 BGN136980.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07300 BGN
5 HNL0.36502 BGN
10 HNL0.73003 BGN
20 HNL1.46006 BGN
50 HNL3.65016 BGN
100 HNL7.30031 BGN
250 HNL18.25078 BGN
500 HNL36.50155 BGN
1000 HNL73.00310 BGN
2000 HNL146.00620 BGN
5000 HNL365.01550 BGN
10000 HNL730.03100 BGN