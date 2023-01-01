50 Bulgarian levs to Honduran lempiras

Convert BGN to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
690.59 hnl

1.00000 BGN = 13.81180 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN13.81180 HNL
5 BGN69.05900 HNL
10 BGN138.11800 HNL
20 BGN276.23600 HNL
50 BGN690.59000 HNL
100 BGN1381.18000 HNL
250 BGN3452.95000 HNL
500 BGN6905.90000 HNL
1000 BGN13811.80000 HNL
2000 BGN27623.60000 HNL
5000 BGN69059.00000 HNL
10000 BGN138118.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07240 BGN
5 HNL0.36201 BGN
10 HNL0.72402 BGN
20 HNL1.44804 BGN
50 HNL3.62009 BGN
100 HNL7.24018 BGN
250 HNL18.10045 BGN
500 HNL36.20090 BGN
1000 HNL72.40180 BGN
2000 HNL144.80360 BGN
5000 HNL362.00900 BGN
10000 HNL724.01800 BGN