폴란드 즈워티 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 PLN → PKR 변환

1,000 pln
70,713.10 pkr

1.00000 PLN = 70.71310 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

폴란드 즈워티 → 파키스탄 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → PKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 파키스탄 루피
1 PLN70.71310 PKR
5 PLN353.56550 PKR
10 PLN707.13100 PKR
20 PLN1414.26200 PKR
50 PLN3535.65500 PKR
100 PLN7071.31000 PKR
250 PLN17678.27500 PKR
500 PLN35356.55000 PKR
1000 PLN70713.10000 PKR
2000 PLN141426.20000 PKR
5000 PLN353565.50000 PKR
10000 PLN707131.00000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 PKR0.01414 PLN
5 PKR0.07071 PLN
10 PKR0.14142 PLN
20 PKR0.28283 PLN
50 PKR0.70708 PLN
100 PKR1.41416 PLN
250 PKR3.53540 PLN
500 PKR7.07080 PLN
1000 PKR14.14160 PLN
2000 PKR28.28320 PLN
5000 PKR70.70800 PLN
10000 PKR141.41600 PLN