노르웨이 크로네 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 NOK → PKR 변환

1,000 nok
27,167.10 pkr

1.00000 NOK = 27.16710 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861221.0945590.9211.469931.643720.9358118.5791
1 GBP1.1611411.27085105.5661.706691.908471.0866121.5717
1 USD0.913650.786875183.0671.342951.501730.85516.9742
1 INR0.01099860.009472770.012038510.01616710.01807850.01029290.204343

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 파키스탄 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → PKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 파키스탄 루피
1 NOK27.16710 PKR
5 NOK135.83550 PKR
10 NOK271.67100 PKR
20 NOK543.34200 PKR
50 NOK1358.35500 PKR
100 NOK2716.71000 PKR
250 NOK6791.77500 PKR
500 NOK13583.55000 PKR
1000 NOK27167.10000 PKR
2000 NOK54334.20000 PKR
5000 NOK135835.50000 PKR
10000 NOK271671.00000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 PKR0.03681 NOK
5 PKR0.18405 NOK
10 PKR0.36809 NOK
20 PKR0.73618 NOK
50 PKR1.84046 NOK
100 PKR3.68092 NOK
250 PKR9.20230 NOK
500 PKR18.40460 NOK
1000 PKR36.80920 NOK
2000 PKR73.61840 NOK
5000 PKR184.04600 NOK
10000 PKR368.09200 NOK