체코 코루나 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 CZK → PKR 변환

10000 czk
125579 pkr

1.00000 CZK = 12.55790 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860581.097791.12511.467521.634820.93325518.6271
1 GBP1.1620111.27555105.8891.705281.899691.0844521.6451
1 USD0.9110.783976183.01461.33691.489310.850216.9692
1 INR0.01097390.009443830.012046110.01610440.01794040.01024160.204412

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

체코 코루나 → 파키스탄 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → PKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 체코 코루나

CZK → EUR

CZK → USD

CZK → GBP

CZK → KRW

CZK → PLN

CZK → INR

CZK → TRY

CZK → CHF

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 체코 코루나 / 파키스탄 루피
1 CZK12.55790 PKR
5 CZK62.78950 PKR
10 CZK125.57900 PKR
20 CZK251.15800 PKR
50 CZK627.89500 PKR
100 CZK1255.79000 PKR
250 CZK3139.47500 PKR
500 CZK6278.95000 PKR
1000 CZK12557.90000 PKR
2000 CZK25115.80000 PKR
5000 CZK62789.50000 PKR
10000 CZK125579.00000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 체코 코루나
1 PKR0.07963 CZK
5 PKR0.39816 CZK
10 PKR0.79631 CZK
20 PKR1.59263 CZK
50 PKR3.98157 CZK
100 PKR7.96313 CZK
250 PKR19.90782 CZK
500 PKR39.81565 CZK
1000 PKR79.63130 CZK
2000 PKR159.26260 CZK
5000 PKR398.15650 CZK
10000 PKR796.31300 CZK