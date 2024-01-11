이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 ILS → PKR 변환

1,000 ils
75,027.70 pkr

1.00000 ILS = 75.02770 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 파키스탄 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → PKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 파키스탄 루피
1 ILS75.02770 PKR
5 ILS375.13850 PKR
10 ILS750.27700 PKR
20 ILS1500.55400 PKR
50 ILS3751.38500 PKR
100 ILS7502.77000 PKR
250 ILS18756.92500 PKR
500 ILS37513.85000 PKR
1000 ILS75027.70000 PKR
2000 ILS150055.40000 PKR
5000 ILS375138.50000 PKR
10000 ILS750277.00000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 PKR0.01333 ILS
5 PKR0.06664 ILS
10 PKR0.13328 ILS
20 PKR0.26657 ILS
50 PKR0.66642 ILS
100 PKR1.33284 ILS
250 PKR3.33210 ILS
500 PKR6.66420 ILS
1000 PKR13.32840 ILS
2000 PKR26.65680 ILS
5000 PKR66.64200 ILS
10000 PKR133.28400 ILS