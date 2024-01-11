일본 엔 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 JPY → PKR 변환

10,000 jpy
19,335.30 pkr

1.00000 JPY = 1.93353 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601051.097991.16251.467181.634020.93380518.626
1 GBP1.1626511.27645105.9881.705781.899761.0856921.6551
1 USD0.91080.783423183.03351.336351.488320.8505516.9651
1 INR0.01096940.009435020.012043310.01609410.01792430.01024350.204316

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 파키스탄 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → PKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 일본 엔 / 파키스탄 루피
100 JPY193.35300 PKR
1000 JPY1933.53000 PKR
1500 JPY2900.29500 PKR
2000 JPY3867.06000 PKR
3000 JPY5800.59000 PKR
5000 JPY9667.65000 PKR
5400 JPY10441.06200 PKR
10000 JPY19335.30000 PKR
15000 JPY29002.95000 PKR
20000 JPY38670.60000 PKR
25000 JPY48338.25000 PKR
30000 JPY58005.90000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 일본 엔
1 PKR0.51719 JPY
5 PKR2.58595 JPY
10 PKR5.17190 JPY
20 PKR10.34380 JPY
50 PKR25.85950 JPY
100 PKR51.71900 JPY
250 PKR129.29750 JPY
500 PKR258.59500 JPY
1000 PKR517.19000 JPY
2000 PKR1034.38000 JPY
5000 PKR2585.95000 JPY
10000 PKR5171.90000 JPY