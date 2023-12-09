1 Chinese yuan rmb to US dollars

Convert CNY to USD at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.14 usd

1.00000 CNY = 0.13955 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / US Dollar
1 CNY0.13955 USD
5 CNY0.69773 USD
10 CNY1.39546 USD
20 CNY2.79092 USD
50 CNY6.97730 USD
100 CNY13.95460 USD
250 CNY34.88650 USD
500 CNY69.77300 USD
1000 CNY139.54600 USD
2000 CNY279.09200 USD
5000 CNY697.73000 USD
10000 CNY1395.46000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 USD7.16610 CNY
5 USD35.83050 CNY
10 USD71.66100 CNY
20 USD143.32200 CNY
50 USD358.30500 CNY
100 USD716.61000 CNY
250 USD1791.52500 CNY
500 USD3583.05000 CNY
1000 USD7166.10000 CNY
2000 USD14332.20000 CNY
5000 USD35830.50000 CNY
10000 USD71661.00000 CNY