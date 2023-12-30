50 Romanian leus to Hong Kong dollars

Convert RON to HKD at the real exchange rate

50 ron
86.67 hkd

1.00000 RON = 1.73350 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RON1.73350 HKD
5 RON8.66750 HKD
10 RON17.33500 HKD
20 RON34.67000 HKD
50 RON86.67500 HKD
100 RON173.35000 HKD
250 RON433.37500 HKD
500 RON866.75000 HKD
1000 RON1733.50000 HKD
2000 RON3467.00000 HKD
5000 RON8667.50000 HKD
10000 RON17335.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Romanian Leu
100 HKD57.68660 RON
200 HKD115.37320 RON
300 HKD173.05980 RON
500 HKD288.43300 RON
1000 HKD576.86600 RON
2000 HKD1153.73200 RON
2500 HKD1442.16500 RON
3000 HKD1730.59800 RON
4000 HKD2307.46400 RON
5000 HKD2884.33000 RON
10000 HKD5768.66000 RON
20000 HKD11537.32000 RON