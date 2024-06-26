Romanian leu to Hong Kong dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Romanian leu to Hong Kong dollars history summary. This is the Romanian leu (RON) to Hong Kong dollars (HKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RON and HKD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.

1,000 ron
1,678.12 hkd

L1.000 RON = $1.678 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 26 Jun 2024
Romanian leu to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Hong Kong dollars is currently 1.678 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.686 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.674 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.285% decrease in value.

Top currencies on June 26, 2024

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.597
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.394
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.182
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.834

