루마니아 레우 to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Hong Kong dollars is currently 1.679 today, reflecting a -0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.355% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.686 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.675 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.178% decrease in value.