3000 Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert HKD to GBP at the real exchange rate

3000 hkd
302.04 gbp

1.00000 HKD = 0.10068 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.13990.7867821.333451.498020.918751.349783.265
1 CNY0.14005810.1101950.186760.2098090.1286820.18903611.6619
1 GBP1.2719.0748111.694811.903981.167541.71547105.83
1 SGD0.7499345.354460.59003511.123410.6890251.0121962.4433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.06800 GBP
200 HKD20.13600 GBP
300 HKD30.20400 GBP
500 HKD50.34000 GBP
1000 HKD100.68000 GBP
2000 HKD201.36000 GBP
2500 HKD251.70000 GBP
3000 HKD302.04000 GBP
4000 HKD402.72000 GBP
5000 HKD503.40000 GBP
10000 HKD1006.80000 GBP
20000 HKD2013.60000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.93242 HKD
5 GBP49.66210 HKD
10 GBP99.32420 HKD
20 GBP198.64840 HKD
50 GBP496.62100 HKD
100 GBP993.24200 HKD
250 GBP2483.10500 HKD
500 GBP4966.21000 HKD
1000 GBP9932.42000 HKD
2000 GBP19864.84000 HKD
5000 GBP49662.10000 HKD
10000 GBP99324.20000 HKD