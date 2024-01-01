2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Israeli new sheqels

Convert IDR to ILS at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
0.48 ils

Rp1.000 IDR = ₪0.0002377 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
IDR to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 IDR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change1.31%4.10%
1 IDR to ILS stats

The performance of IDR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to ILS was 1.31.

The performance of IDR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to ILS was 4.10.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.64311.4441.6431.4950.8438.605
1 SGD0.76464.1550.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Israeli New Sheqel
1 IDR0.00024 ILS
5 IDR0.00119 ILS
10 IDR0.00238 ILS
20 IDR0.00475 ILS
50 IDR0.01189 ILS
100 IDR0.02377 ILS
250 IDR0.05943 ILS
500 IDR0.11886 ILS
1000 IDR0.23772 ILS
2000 IDR0.47543 ILS
5000 IDR1.18859 ILS
10000 IDR2.37717 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ILS4,206.69000 IDR
5 ILS21,033.45000 IDR
10 ILS42,066.90000 IDR
20 ILS84,133.80000 IDR
50 ILS210,334.50000 IDR
100 ILS420,669.00000 IDR
250 ILS1,051,672.50000 IDR
500 ILS2,103,345.00000 IDR
1000 ILS4,206,690.00000 IDR
2000 ILS8,413,380.00000 IDR
5000 ILS21,033,450.00000 IDR
10000 ILS42,066,900.00000 IDR