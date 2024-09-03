Singapore dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 7.886 today, reflecting a 0.643% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.094% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 7.888 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 7.794 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.339% increase in value.