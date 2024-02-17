1 Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons
Convert CNY to KRW at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
|1 CNY
|185.23100 KRW
|5 CNY
|926.15500 KRW
|10 CNY
|1852.31000 KRW
|20 CNY
|3704.62000 KRW
|50 CNY
|9261.55000 KRW
|100 CNY
|18523.10000 KRW
|250 CNY
|46307.75000 KRW
|500 CNY
|92615.50000 KRW
|1000 CNY
|185231.00000 KRW
|2000 CNY
|370462.00000 KRW
|5000 CNY
|926155.00000 KRW
|10000 CNY
|1852310.00000 KRW