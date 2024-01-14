5000 터키 리라 → 일본 엔

실제 환율로 TRY → JPY 변환

5,000 try
24,084 jpy

1.00000 TRY = 4.81676 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 비교

터키 리라 → 일본 엔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → JPY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 일본 엔
1 TRY4.81676 JPY
5 TRY24.08380 JPY
10 TRY48.16760 JPY
20 TRY96.33520 JPY
50 TRY240.83800 JPY
100 TRY481.67600 JPY
250 TRY1204.19000 JPY
500 TRY2408.38000 JPY
1000 TRY4816.76000 JPY
2000 TRY9633.52000 JPY
5000 TRY24083.80000 JPY
10000 TRY48167.60000 JPY
환율 일본 엔 / 터키 리라
100 JPY20.76090 TRY
1000 JPY207.60900 TRY
1500 JPY311.41350 TRY
2000 JPY415.21800 TRY
3000 JPY622.82700 TRY
5000 JPY1038.04500 TRY
5400 JPY1121.08860 TRY
10000 JPY2076.09000 TRY
15000 JPY3114.13500 TRY
20000 JPY4152.18000 TRY
25000 JPY5190.22500 TRY
30000 JPY6228.27000 TRY