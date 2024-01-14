5000 터키 리라 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 TRY → BGN 변환

5,000 try
296.80 bgn

1.00000 TRY = 0.05936 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 불가리아 레프
1 TRY0.05936 BGN
5 TRY0.29680 BGN
10 TRY0.59359 BGN
20 TRY1.18718 BGN
50 TRY2.96795 BGN
100 TRY5.93590 BGN
250 TRY14.83975 BGN
500 TRY29.67950 BGN
1000 TRY59.35900 BGN
2000 TRY118.71800 BGN
5000 TRY296.79500 BGN
10000 TRY593.59000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 터키 리라
1 BGN16.84670 TRY
5 BGN84.23350 TRY
10 BGN168.46700 TRY
20 BGN336.93400 TRY
50 BGN842.33500 TRY
100 BGN1684.67000 TRY
250 BGN4211.67500 TRY
500 BGN8423.35000 TRY
1000 BGN16846.70000 TRY
2000 BGN33693.40000 TRY
5000 BGN84233.50000 TRY
10000 BGN168467.00000 TRY