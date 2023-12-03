500 Turkish liras to Bulgarian levs

Convert TRY to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 try
31.08 bgn

1.00000 TRY = 0.06217 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.06217 BGN
5 TRY0.31083 BGN
10 TRY0.62167 BGN
20 TRY1.24333 BGN
50 TRY3.10833 BGN
100 TRY6.21666 BGN
250 TRY15.54165 BGN
500 TRY31.08330 BGN
1000 TRY62.16660 BGN
2000 TRY124.33320 BGN
5000 TRY310.83300 BGN
10000 TRY621.66600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN16.08580 TRY
5 BGN80.42900 TRY
10 BGN160.85800 TRY
20 BGN321.71600 TRY
50 BGN804.29000 TRY
100 BGN1608.58000 TRY
250 BGN4021.45000 TRY
500 BGN8042.90000 TRY
1000 BGN16085.80000 TRY
2000 BGN32171.60000 TRY
5000 BGN80429.00000 TRY
10000 BGN160858.00000 TRY