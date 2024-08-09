1 Bulgarian lev to Turkish liras

Convert BGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
18.70 try

лв1.000 BGN = TL18.70 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.779218.7792
Low18.218317.7851
Average18.418418.0915
Change2.63%5.09%
1 BGN to TRY stats

The performance of BGN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7792 and a 30 day low of 18.2183. This means the 30 day average was 18.4184. The change for BGN to TRY was 2.63.

The performance of BGN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.7792 and a 90 day low of 17.7851. This means the 90 day average was 18.0915. The change for BGN to TRY was 5.09.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN18.69710 TRY
5 BGN93.48550 TRY
10 BGN186.97100 TRY
20 BGN373.94200 TRY
50 BGN934.85500 TRY
100 BGN1,869.71000 TRY
250 BGN4,674.27500 TRY
500 BGN9,348.55000 TRY
1000 BGN18,697.10000 TRY
2000 BGN37,394.20000 TRY
5000 BGN93,485.50000 TRY
10000 BGN186,971.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.05348 BGN
5 TRY0.26742 BGN
10 TRY0.53484 BGN
20 TRY1.06968 BGN
50 TRY2.67421 BGN
100 TRY5.34841 BGN
250 TRY13.37103 BGN
500 TRY26.74205 BGN
1000 TRY53.48410 BGN
2000 TRY106.96820 BGN
5000 TRY267.42050 BGN
10000 TRY534.84100 BGN