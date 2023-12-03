5000 Turkish liras to Swiss francs

Convert TRY to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
150.37 chf

1.00000 TRY = 0.03007 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03007 CHF
5 TRY0.15037 CHF
10 TRY0.30073 CHF
20 TRY0.60146 CHF
50 TRY1.50365 CHF
100 TRY3.00731 CHF
250 TRY7.51828 CHF
500 TRY15.03655 CHF
1000 TRY30.07310 CHF
2000 TRY60.14620 CHF
5000 TRY150.36550 CHF
10000 TRY300.73100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF33.25230 TRY
5 CHF166.26150 TRY
10 CHF332.52300 TRY
20 CHF665.04600 TRY
50 CHF1662.61500 TRY
100 CHF3325.23000 TRY
250 CHF8313.07500 TRY
500 CHF16626.15000 TRY
1000 CHF33252.30000 TRY
2000 CHF66504.60000 TRY
5000 CHF166261.50000 TRY
10000 CHF332523.00000 TRY