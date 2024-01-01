10 thousand South Korean wons to Turkish liras

Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = TL0.02483 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
KRW to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 KRW to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02610.0261
Low0.02480.0238
Average0.02550.0252
Change-2.99%3.71%
1 KRW to TRY stats

The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0248. This means the 30 day average was 0.0255. The change for KRW to TRY was -2.99.

The performance of KRW to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0261 and a 90 day low of 0.0238. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for KRW to TRY was 3.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02483 TRY
5 KRW0.12415 TRY
10 KRW0.24831 TRY
20 KRW0.49661 TRY
50 KRW1.24154 TRY
100 KRW2.48307 TRY
250 KRW6.20768 TRY
500 KRW12.41535 TRY
1000 KRW24.83070 TRY
2000 KRW49.66140 TRY
5000 KRW124.15350 TRY
10000 KRW248.30700 TRY
20000 KRW496.61400 TRY
30000 KRW744.92100 TRY
40000 KRW993.22800 TRY
50000 KRW1,241.53500 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY40.27280 KRW
5 TRY201.36400 KRW
10 TRY402.72800 KRW
20 TRY805.45600 KRW
50 TRY2,013.64000 KRW
100 TRY4,027.28000 KRW
250 TRY10,068.20000 KRW
500 TRY20,136.40000 KRW
1000 TRY40,272.80000 KRW
2000 TRY80,545.60000 KRW
5000 TRY201,364.00000 KRW
10000 TRY402,728.00000 KRW