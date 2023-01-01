5000 Indian rupees to Turkish liras

Convert INR to TRY at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
1731.38 try

1.00000 INR = 0.34627 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370350.918853.672550.8007691.529172851.34235
1 CAD0.72974110.6705332.680010.5843531.1159207.9760.979567
1 EUR1.08831.4913513.996840.87151.66419310.1661.46088
1 AED0.272290.3731330.25019810.2180420.41637877.60280.365509

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.34627 TRY
5 INR1.73137 TRY
10 INR3.46275 TRY
20 INR6.92550 TRY
50 INR17.31375 TRY
100 INR34.62750 TRY
250 INR86.56875 TRY
500 INR173.13750 TRY
1000 INR346.27500 TRY
2000 INR692.55000 TRY
5000 INR1731.37500 TRY
10000 INR3462.75000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2.88788 INR
5 TRY14.43940 INR
10 TRY28.87880 INR
20 TRY57.75760 INR
50 TRY144.39400 INR
100 TRY288.78800 INR
250 TRY721.97000 INR
500 TRY1443.94000 INR
1000 TRY2887.88000 INR
2000 TRY5775.76000 INR
5000 TRY14439.40000 INR
10000 TRY28878.80000 INR