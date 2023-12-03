1 thousand Turkish liras to Indian rupees

Convert TRY to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 try
2880.52 inr

1.00000 TRY = 2.88052 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY2.88052 INR
5 TRY14.40260 INR
10 TRY28.80520 INR
20 TRY57.61040 INR
50 TRY144.02600 INR
100 TRY288.05200 INR
250 TRY720.13000 INR
500 TRY1440.26000 INR
1000 TRY2880.52000 INR
2000 TRY5761.04000 INR
5000 TRY14402.60000 INR
10000 TRY28805.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.34716 TRY
5 INR1.73579 TRY
10 INR3.47159 TRY
20 INR6.94318 TRY
50 INR17.35795 TRY
100 INR34.71590 TRY
250 INR86.78975 TRY
500 INR173.57950 TRY
1000 INR347.15900 TRY
2000 INR694.31800 TRY
5000 INR1735.79500 TRY
10000 INR3471.59000 TRY