1 thousand Turkish liras to Indian rupees

Convert TRY to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,020.40 inr

1.00000 TRY = 3.02040 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050887.48441.444061.660290.9633518.8734
1GBP1.1551311.2138101.0551.668061.917841.112821.8011
1USD0.951650.823859183.2551.374251.580030.9167517.961
1INR0.01143060.009895610.012011310.01650650.01897820.01101140.215735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Indian Rupee
1 TRY3.02040 INR
5 TRY15.10200 INR
10 TRY30.20400 INR
20 TRY60.40800 INR
50 TRY151.02000 INR
100 TRY302.04000 INR
250 TRY755.10000 INR
500 TRY1510.20000 INR
1000 TRY3020.40000 INR
2000 TRY6040.80000 INR
5000 TRY15102.00000 INR
10000 TRY30204.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 INR0.33108 TRY
5 INR1.65541 TRY
10 INR3.31082 TRY
20 INR6.62164 TRY
50 INR16.55410 TRY
100 INR33.10820 TRY
250 INR82.77050 TRY
500 INR165.54100 TRY
1000 INR331.08200 TRY
2000 INR662.16400 TRY
5000 INR1655.41000 TRY
10000 INR3310.82000 TRY