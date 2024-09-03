Hungarian forint to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Mexican pesos is currently 0.056 today, reflecting a 0.493% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.958% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.056 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.055 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.916% decrease in value.