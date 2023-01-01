South African rand to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert ZAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
1,913.65 uah

1.00000 ZAR = 1.91365 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.086790.53791.492911.663020.962418.7095
1 GBP1.1465311.24595103.8061.711691.906731.1034221.4513
1 USD0.92020.8026183.31451.37381.530340.885617.2168
1 INR0.01104510.009633380.012002710.01648930.01836820.01062960.206648

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ZAR1.91365 UAH
5 ZAR9.56825 UAH
10 ZAR19.13650 UAH
20 ZAR38.27300 UAH
50 ZAR95.68250 UAH
100 ZAR191.36500 UAH
250 ZAR478.41250 UAH
500 ZAR956.82500 UAH
1000 ZAR1913.65000 UAH
2000 ZAR3827.30000 UAH
5000 ZAR9568.25000 UAH
10000 ZAR19136.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South African Rand
1 UAH0.52256 ZAR
5 UAH2.61281 ZAR
10 UAH5.22562 ZAR
20 UAH10.45124 ZAR
50 UAH26.12810 ZAR
100 UAH52.25620 ZAR
250 UAH130.64050 ZAR
500 UAH261.28100 ZAR
1000 UAH522.56200 ZAR
2000 UAH1045.12400 ZAR
5000 UAH2612.81000 ZAR
10000 UAH5225.62000 ZAR