South African rand to Japanese yen today

Convert ZAR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
7943 jpy

1.00000 ZAR = 7.94273 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.087290.57951.493271.663020.962418.7082
1 GBP1.1465311.2465103.8521.712071.906691.1034221.4494
1 USD0.91980.802246183.31451.37351.529640.885317.2077
1 INR0.011040.009629130.012002710.01648570.01835980.0106260.206539

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Japanese Yen
1 ZAR7.94273 JPY
5 ZAR39.71365 JPY
10 ZAR79.42730 JPY
20 ZAR158.85460 JPY
50 ZAR397.13650 JPY
100 ZAR794.27300 JPY
250 ZAR1985.68250 JPY
500 ZAR3971.36500 JPY
1000 ZAR7942.73000 JPY
2000 ZAR15885.46000 JPY
5000 ZAR39713.65000 JPY
10000 ZAR79427.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South African Rand
100 JPY12.59010 ZAR
1000 JPY125.90100 ZAR
1500 JPY188.85150 ZAR
2000 JPY251.80200 ZAR
3000 JPY377.70300 ZAR
5000 JPY629.50500 ZAR
5400 JPY679.86540 ZAR
10000 JPY1259.01000 ZAR
15000 JPY1888.51500 ZAR
20000 JPY2518.02000 ZAR
25000 JPY3147.52500 ZAR
30000 JPY3777.03000 ZAR