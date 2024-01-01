Convert ZAR to JPY at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Japanese yen today

1,000 zar
8,836 jpy

R1.000 ZAR = ¥8.836 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0911.50425.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9521.89832.70519.4623.121
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9721.60727.68416.47319.571
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Japanese Yen
1 ZAR8.83591 JPY
5 ZAR44.17955 JPY
10 ZAR88.35910 JPY
20 ZAR176.71820 JPY
50 ZAR441.79550 JPY
100 ZAR883.59100 JPY
250 ZAR2,208.97750 JPY
500 ZAR4,417.95500 JPY
1000 ZAR8,835.91000 JPY
2000 ZAR17,671.82000 JPY
5000 ZAR44,179.55000 JPY
10000 ZAR88,359.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South African Rand
100 JPY11.31750 ZAR
1000 JPY113.17500 ZAR
1500 JPY169.76250 ZAR
2000 JPY226.35000 ZAR
3000 JPY339.52500 ZAR
5000 JPY565.87500 ZAR
5400 JPY611.14500 ZAR
10000 JPY1,131.75000 ZAR
15000 JPY1,697.62500 ZAR
20000 JPY2,263.50000 ZAR
25000 JPY2,829.37500 ZAR
30000 JPY3,395.25000 ZAR