South African rand to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Japanese yen is currently 8.836 today, reflecting a 0.958% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a 0.334% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 8.893 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 8.717 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.681% increase in value.