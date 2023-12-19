30000 Japanese yen to South African rand
Convert JPY to ZAR at the real exchange rate
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / South African Rand
|100 JPY
|12.73890 ZAR
|1000 JPY
|127.38900 ZAR
|1500 JPY
|191.08350 ZAR
|2000 JPY
|254.77800 ZAR
|3000 JPY
|382.16700 ZAR
|5000 JPY
|636.94500 ZAR
|5400 JPY
|687.90060 ZAR
|10000 JPY
|1273.89000 ZAR
|15000 JPY
|1910.83500 ZAR
|20000 JPY
|2547.78000 ZAR
|25000 JPY
|3184.72500 ZAR
|30000 JPY
|3821.67000 ZAR