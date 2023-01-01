South African rand to Turkish liras today

Convert ZAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
1530.45 try

1.00000 ZAR = 1.53045 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8025360.92015601.251.530123.351515.4617.2166
1 GBP1.2460511.14653749.1881.9065929.097119.263921.4527
1 EUR1.086750.87221653.4081.6628425.377216.801218.7101
1 XOF0.00166320.001334780.0015304410.002544870.03883830.02571310.0286347

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Turkish Lira
1 ZAR1.53045 TRY
5 ZAR7.65225 TRY
10 ZAR15.30450 TRY
20 ZAR30.60900 TRY
50 ZAR76.52250 TRY
100 ZAR153.04500 TRY
250 ZAR382.61250 TRY
500 ZAR765.22500 TRY
1000 ZAR1530.45000 TRY
2000 ZAR3060.90000 TRY
5000 ZAR7652.25000 TRY
10000 ZAR15304.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South African Rand
1 TRY0.65340 ZAR
5 TRY3.26701 ZAR
10 TRY6.53403 ZAR
20 TRY13.06806 ZAR
50 TRY32.67015 ZAR
100 TRY65.34030 ZAR
250 TRY163.35075 ZAR
500 TRY326.70150 ZAR
1000 TRY653.40300 ZAR
2000 TRY1306.80600 ZAR
5000 TRY3267.01500 ZAR
10000 TRY6534.03000 ZAR