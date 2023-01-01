South African rand to Croatian kunas today

Convert ZAR to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
378.19 hrk

1.00000 ZAR = 0.37818 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert South African rand to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Croatian Kuna
1 ZAR0.37818 HRK
5 ZAR1.89092 HRK
10 ZAR3.78185 HRK
20 ZAR7.56370 HRK
50 ZAR18.90925 HRK
100 ZAR37.81850 HRK
250 ZAR94.54625 HRK
500 ZAR189.09250 HRK
1000 ZAR378.18500 HRK
2000 ZAR756.37000 HRK
5000 ZAR1890.92500 HRK
10000 ZAR3781.85000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South African Rand
1 HRK2.64421 ZAR
5 HRK13.22105 ZAR
10 HRK26.44210 ZAR
20 HRK52.88420 ZAR
50 HRK132.21050 ZAR
100 HRK264.42100 ZAR
250 HRK661.05250 ZAR
500 HRK1322.10500 ZAR
1000 HRK2644.21000 ZAR
2000 HRK5288.42000 ZAR
5000 HRK13221.05000 ZAR
10000 HRK26442.10000 ZAR