1,000 zar
386.34 hrk

R1.000 ZAR = kn0.3863 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:12
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.1461.50425.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.961.89832.70219.45923.12
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9691.60727.68116.47119.57
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Conversion rates South African Rand / Croatian Kuna
1 ZAR0.38634 HRK
5 ZAR1.93172 HRK
10 ZAR3.86343 HRK
20 ZAR7.72686 HRK
50 ZAR19.31715 HRK
100 ZAR38.63430 HRK
250 ZAR96.58575 HRK
500 ZAR193.17150 HRK
1000 ZAR386.34300 HRK
2000 ZAR772.68600 HRK
5000 ZAR1,931.71500 HRK
10000 ZAR3,863.43000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South African Rand
1 HRK2.58838 ZAR
5 HRK12.94190 ZAR
10 HRK25.88380 ZAR
20 HRK51.76760 ZAR
50 HRK129.41900 ZAR
100 HRK258.83800 ZAR
250 HRK647.09500 ZAR
500 HRK1,294.19000 ZAR
1000 HRK2,588.38000 ZAR
2000 HRK5,176.76000 ZAR
5000 HRK12,941.90000 ZAR
10000 HRK25,883.80000 ZAR